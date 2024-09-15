Left Menu

Kolkata Rises for Justice: Rallies Shake the City

Widespread rallies and demonstrations erupted in Kolkata as various groups demanded justice for the RG Kar hospital doctor who was raped and murdered. Among the protesters were retired Army officers, former students, and hundreds of nurses. This incident has triggered nationwide outrage and calls for workplace safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Widespread rallies and demonstrations erupted in Kolkata on Sunday, as citizens demanded justice for the RG Kar hospital doctor who was raped and murdered.

Retired Army officers, alumni of the Purulia Sainik School, marched from Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand to Golpark south of Kolkata, carrying placards as rain poured down.

Simultaneously, former students of Calcutta Girls' High School held a rally in Wellington, situated in the city's central part. At Karunamoyee in Salt Lake, hundreds of nurses also took to the streets, advocating for safety in the workplace.

The heinous crime, committed last month while the post-graduate trainee doctor was on duty, has ignited a nationwide call for justice and improved security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

