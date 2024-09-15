Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to 'Chandu Champion' Director Kabir Khan

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared a touching birthday message for director Kabir Khan on Instagram. The post featured a photo of the two with a Chandu Champion-themed cake, and Kartik wished him love, health, and happiness. Kabir Khan is renowned for directing blockbuster movies like 'Ek Tha Tiger' and '83'.

Updated: 15-09-2024 16:34 IST
Kartik Aaryan Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to 'Chandu Champion' Director Kabir Khan
Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kartik Aaryan penned a heartwarming birthday wish for 'Chandu Champion' director Kabir Khan. On Sunday, Kartik took to his Instagram story to share a picture featuring himself and the birthday boy.

The photo captures Kartik holding a Chandu Champion-themed cake, while Kabir beams as he poses with his leading hero. Sharing the post, Kartik wrote, "Happy birthday Kabir Khan sir. Have a great year with lots of love, health, happiness, and sugar."

Kabir Khan is best known for directing projects such as 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'New York', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', and '83' among others. Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan collaborated on the sports drama 'Chandu Champion', a film that has received global recognition and praise from fans, critics, and members of the film industry alike.

'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming. Kartik underwent an incredible transformation to fit the role of his character.

Meanwhile, Kartik has wrapped up shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri and marking Vidya Balan's return to the role of Manjulika, a character she originally portrayed in the 2007 blockbuster.

Aside from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects include 'Captain India'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

