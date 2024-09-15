Left Menu

Grand Onam Festival Celebrated with Fervor in Sharjah

Over 10,000 people attended a grand Onam celebration in Sharjah, UAE, featuring traditional cultural performances, cuisine, and festive attire. The Malayali community marked the auspicious day of Thiruvonam with high spirits. The event featured folk dances, music, and decorated elephants, capturing the essence of Kerala's harvest festival.

Updated: 15-09-2024 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Over 10,000 people attended a grand Onam celebration in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday with traditional fervor, cultural performances, and delicious cuisine.

The Malayali community in the city marked 'Thiruvonam'—the most auspicious day of the 10-day-long harvest festival—with high spirits.

Hundreds lined up to enter the event, which showcased high-energy performances of Kerala's folk dances and music. Attendees, clad in traditional 'kasavu' sarees and 'mundu' (dhoti), feasted on Kerala delicacies served on banana leaves. Decorated and caparisoned elephants were also present, offering photo opportunities.

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

