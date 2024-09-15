Grand Onam Festival Celebrated with Fervor in Sharjah

Over 10,000 people attended a grand Onam celebration in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday with traditional fervor, cultural performances, and delicious cuisine.

The Malayali community in the city marked 'Thiruvonam'—the most auspicious day of the 10-day-long harvest festival—with high spirits.

Hundreds lined up to enter the event, which showcased high-energy performances of Kerala's folk dances and music. Attendees, clad in traditional 'kasavu' sarees and 'mundu' (dhoti), feasted on Kerala delicacies served on banana leaves. Decorated and caparisoned elephants were also present, offering photo opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)