Stranded Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Rescued in Uttarakhand Landslide

Thirty pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, stranded in Uttarakhand's Tawaghat due to a landslide, have been successfully rescued and will return soon, the state government announced on Sunday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin personally spoke with the affected individuals, all of whom are from Cuddalore district, and assured them that every measure would be taken to ensure their safe return. An official release disclosed this information today.

Coordinating with officials in Uttarakhand's Pithorgarh, the Cuddalore district administration confirmed that the stranded Tamils were safe, supplied with food and water, and temporarily housed in a camp. The pilgrims were air-lifted on Sunday and are currently being moved to Darchula. They will proceed to New Delhi before flying back to Tamil Nadu.

