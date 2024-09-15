RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates Generosity and Inclusivity as Key Hindu Values

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that being Hindu means displaying generosity and goodwill to all, regardless of religious beliefs, caste, or dietary habits.

In a Hindi release, he emphasized that the Hindu society is the cornerstone of the nation. 'If something goes wrong, it affects the Hindu society, but any positive development adds to the glory of Hindus,' he added.

Bhagwat clarified that Hinduism is essentially a universal human religion that promotes the well-being of everyone.

'A true Hindu embraces all, shares wisdom, uses wealth for charity, and protects the vulnerable,' Bhagwat said. 'Anyone living by these values is a Hindu, irrespective of worship, language, caste, or region.'

He noted the growing recognition of Sangh, even among critics, highlighting the need to protect Hindu culture for national development. Bhagwat urged volunteers to focus on social harmony, environmental care, family values, self-awareness, and civic discipline.

Bhagwat also pointed to the decline in family values, blaming social media misuse and suggested families meet weekly for religious activities and meals to preserve cultural bonds.

In Matru Van Park, Alwar, Bhagwat planted a tree, assisted by Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav and state minister Sanjay Sharma, aiming to increase green cover in tandem with the PM's 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign. The RSS chief will stay in Alwar until September 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)