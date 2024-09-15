Left Menu

Controversial Remarks by MLA on Doctor's Movement Spark Outrage

A Trinamool Congress MLA, Tapas Chatterjee, drew controversy by criticizing the RG Kar Medical College protest, claiming that clapping and dancing won't lead to success. The movement, demanding justice for a raped and murdered medic, was defended by doctors who stressed the seriousness of their cause.

Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:24 IST
  • India

A ruling Trinamool Congress MLA, Tapas Chatterjee, ignited controversy on Sunday with his remarks on the RG Kar issue, suggesting that activities like clapping and dancing to slogans would not achieve results.

Agitating doctors vehemently opposed his statements, asserting the movement's sincerity and importance. Chatterjee's comments came during a local meeting, captured on a video that remains unverified.

The protests, seeking justice for a woman medic allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College in north Kolkata, feature slogans, street plays, and collective singing. Demonstrations have been ongoing for six days outside Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department's headquarters in Salt Lake. Junior Doctors' Forum representative Aniket Mahata emphasized the movement's legitimacy and ongoing public support, vowing to continue until their demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

