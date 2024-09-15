Controversial Remarks by MLA on Doctor's Movement Spark Outrage

A ruling Trinamool Congress MLA, Tapas Chatterjee, ignited controversy on Sunday with his remarks on the RG Kar issue, suggesting that activities like clapping and dancing to slogans would not achieve results.

Agitating doctors vehemently opposed his statements, asserting the movement's sincerity and importance. Chatterjee's comments came during a local meeting, captured on a video that remains unverified.

The protests, seeking justice for a woman medic allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College in north Kolkata, feature slogans, street plays, and collective singing. Demonstrations have been ongoing for six days outside Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department's headquarters in Salt Lake. Junior Doctors' Forum representative Aniket Mahata emphasized the movement's legitimacy and ongoing public support, vowing to continue until their demands are met.

