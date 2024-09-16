Hiroyuki Sanada Makes Emmy History as First Japanese Lead Actor Winner

Left Menu

Hiroyuki Sanada becomes the first Japanese actor to win a lead actor Emmy for 'Shogun', making history at the 2024 Emmys. 'Shogun' swept the awards with 18 wins, and co-star Anna Sawai also made headlines by winning Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:03 IST
Hiroyuki Sanada has made history by becoming the first Japanese actor and the second Asian actor to win the lead actor in a drama series award at the 2024 Emmys for his role in the acclaimed FX series 'Shogun'.

The awards ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, saw 'Shogun' sweeping the Emmys with 18 awards, including Best Drama Series. The show had already garnered 14 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys. Sanada played Lord Yoshii Toranaga, a character based on Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder of the Tokugawa shogunate of Japan.

Steven Yeun, star of 'Minari', presented the award to Sanada, who had been the frontrunner for the award. "I'm beyond honored to be here with amazing nominees. Thank you to FX, Disney, and Hulu for believing in me. This was an East meets West dream project with respect," said the 63-year-old Sanada in his acceptance speech. Moments after his win, his 'Shogun' co-star Anna Sawai became the second Japanese actor to win an Emmy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

