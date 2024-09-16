Massive Layoff Protests Loom in Brussels
Trade unions and workers in Belgium plan to protest layoffs in key industries, spotlighting job cuts at Audi's Brussels plant. The unrest aims to address declining industrial coordination across the EU and enhance employee involvement in business decisions, causing major disruptions in the capital.
Trade unions and thousands of disgruntled workers are set to demonstrate through the Belgian capital on Monday to protest the threat of thousands of layoffs in a state-of-the-art Brussels car factory and other key industries.
The unrest was sparked by the announcement that German automaker Audi would restructure its operations in its Forest plant in southern Brussels, risking the jobs of 3,000 staffers, many of whom specialize in electronic vehicle production. 'This is not an isolated case, unfortunately. There was a tide over the past year,' affecting major industries throughout Belgium, said ACV union representative Lieve De Preter. In response, unions are pushing for better company coordination across the 27-nation EU and greater employee involvement in business operations.
The demonstration is expected to cause significant gridlock throughout Brussels for most of the day.
