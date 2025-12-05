SAD alleges police thwarting its nominations for zila parishad polls, shares audio 'proof'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused several senior officers of the Patiala Police of conspiring to prevent opposition candidates from filing nomination papers for the upcoming zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls at the behest of the ruling AAP.

Badal shared an audio clip on X, which purportedly carried a conversation between Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma and other officers for blocking opposition nominees from reaching nomination centres.

The Patiala police junked the allegations.

''It has come to notice that a fake AI-generated video is being circulated on social media, created with malicious intent to mislead the public, spread disinformation and disturb the law & order situation. Appropriate and stringent legal action will be taken against the culprits,'' the police said in a post on X.

''We remain fully committed to ensuring free and fair elections,'' the police said.

SAD president Badal accused the police of ''murdering democracy'' by aiding the administration in bending rules and applying pressure tactics to prevent candidates, particularly those from the SAD, from filing their nomination.

Referring to the alleged conference call audio clip, Badal claimed that police officers were heard discussing strategies to block opposition nominees from reaching nomination centres.

He alleged that the Patiala SSP gave instructions to stop candidates at their houses, villages, or en route to nomination centres.

Badal said the conversation revealed a ''systematic plan to loot the elections'' and intimidate SAD candidates.

Meanwhile, the SAD moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking registration of an FIR against the Patiala SSP and his immediate suspension.

A public interest litigation (PIL) by Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema sought urgent judicial safeguards to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Alleging that the Patiala SSP was spoiling the peace in the state by creating a private militia, the petition called for deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces or independent observers till the elections and vote counting were not over.

Reacting to the development, Punjab Advocate General Maninderjit Singh Bedi, relying on established Supreme Court precedents, said that PILs in election-related matters are not maintainable. Bedi contended that such petitions, often driven by political motivations, should not be entertained by constitutional courts, said an official statement. The matter is listed for hearing on December 8.

Earlier, the SAD filed a complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC), demanding the immediate suspension of the Patiala SSP and those who participated in the alleged conference call.

The party alleged a ''criminal conspiracy'' to hijack the election process in favour of the ruling party by ''misusing police officials.'' SAD leader Arshdeep Singh Kler said, ''It has come to light, through a recorded conference call among the said officers, that a detailed plan has been executed to block opposition candidates from reaching the nomination centres. The officers openly admit that they are working under the directions of local MLAs and their teams, and that the entire police force is being used as an instrument of political coercion.'' Kler urged the SEC to order an independent inquiry by a central agency, such as the CBI or NIA, to examine the alleged police-politician nexus, the role of ruling party MLAs and returning officers, and the possibility of similar actions in other districts.

The SAD demanded that returning officers be instructed to accept nominations without any police interference.

Calling the alleged incident an ''institutional coup against democracy at the district level,'' Kler said the SAD is ready to submit audio-video recordings, transcripts, witness statements and other evidence to the commission.

The elections for the zila parishad and panchayat samitis in Punjab are scheduled for December 14, with vote counting to occur three days after the polls.

The last date for filing nominations was December 4, while scrutiny will take place on December 5. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 6.

Other opposition parties have also been targeting the ruling AAP, accusing it of misusing official machinery to prevent their candidates from filing their nomination papers.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government over the emergence of the audio clip.

Jakhar said the AAP, which makes false allegations of vote theft, is itself preparing to steal the election by ''openly misusing'' the police.

He said the government machinery is being ''blatantly misused'' for this purpose, which is why the BJP had met the Election Commission on Wednesday and demanded videography of these elections.

Jakhar said the audio clip of the purported conference of senior police officers was proof of the damage being caused to democracy.

''While Punjab's 'rubber-stamp' Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is roaming abroad, Manish Sisodia, who openly advocates the policy of 'saam, daam, dand, bhed' (by hook or crook), and his Aam Aadmi Party have decided not only to loot Punjab's treasury but also to steal votes,'' Jakhar alleged in a statement.

