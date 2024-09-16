Kerala CM Extends Milad-un-Nabi Greetings, Highlights Brotherhood
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished people on Milad-un-Nabi, emphasizing the occasion's message of equanimity and brotherhood. The day marks the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, with Muslims reflecting on his teachings worldwide. Vijayan encouraged people to face challenges together, upholding values beyond prejudice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday extended greetings to the public on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, emphasizing the day's message of equanimity and brotherhood.
In a Facebook post, the veteran Left leader remarked that any remembrance of Prophet Muhammad offers humanity the strength to move forward by upholding values beyond prejudice.
Vijayan also expressed hope that people would face challenges together and move forward united. Milad-un-Nabi, which commemorates the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, is observed by Muslims worldwide who reflect on the Prophet's teachings and life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PDP Advocates Lifting Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for Inclusive Democracy
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Kabul Explosion
Islamic State Claims Deadly Suicide Bombing in Kabul
Islamabad Court Issues Arrest Warrant for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur Over Firearms Recovery
India needs to move beyond narrative that frames everybody except Hasina as Islamist: Yunus to PTI.