Kerala CM Extends Milad-un-Nabi Greetings, Highlights Brotherhood

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday extended greetings to the public on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, emphasizing the day's message of equanimity and brotherhood.

In a Facebook post, the veteran Left leader remarked that any remembrance of Prophet Muhammad offers humanity the strength to move forward by upholding values beyond prejudice.

Vijayan also expressed hope that people would face challenges together and move forward united. Milad-un-Nabi, which commemorates the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, is observed by Muslims worldwide who reflect on the Prophet's teachings and life.

(With inputs from agencies.)