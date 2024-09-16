Left Menu

FICCI FLO Launches Women-Centric Trade Research Initiative in North East India

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO) has initiated a comprehensive study to boost women's participation in trade and logistics in North East India. The research aims to identify challenges, propose policy solutions, and will include success stories from women entrepreneurs in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:13 IST
FICCI FLO Launches Women-Centric Trade Research Initiative in North East India
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO) has embarked on a groundbreaking research initiative to enhance women's participation in trade, connectivity, and regional value chains across the North East region. This comprehensive study will scrutinize the landscape of female participation in trade and logistics sectors, pinpoint challenges, and recommend policy changes tailored to regional needs, according to FICCI FLO President Joyshree Das Verma.

'There is no comprehensive data on women in the North East's trade sector,' Verma stated in an interview with PTI, highlighting that the study will address key areas like women's safety, challenges, and potential solutions. The detailed report for Assam is expected by the end of the year and will be presented to state governments to improve or develop new schemes based on the findings.

The research employs a mixed-method approach, incorporating primary and secondary data sources. It includes interviews with government officials and focus group discussions with women entrepreneurs and other stakeholders. Secondary research will analyze existing labor force survey reports and review relevant literature and policies. The ultimate goal is to provide evidence-based recommendations to increase female participation rates in sectors like wholesale and retail trade, transport, e-commerce, and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024