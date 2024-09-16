FICCI FLO Launches Women-Centric Trade Research Initiative in North East India

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO) has embarked on a groundbreaking research initiative to enhance women's participation in trade, connectivity, and regional value chains across the North East region. This comprehensive study will scrutinize the landscape of female participation in trade and logistics sectors, pinpoint challenges, and recommend policy changes tailored to regional needs, according to FICCI FLO President Joyshree Das Verma.

'There is no comprehensive data on women in the North East's trade sector,' Verma stated in an interview with PTI, highlighting that the study will address key areas like women's safety, challenges, and potential solutions. The detailed report for Assam is expected by the end of the year and will be presented to state governments to improve or develop new schemes based on the findings.

The research employs a mixed-method approach, incorporating primary and secondary data sources. It includes interviews with government officials and focus group discussions with women entrepreneurs and other stakeholders. Secondary research will analyze existing labor force survey reports and review relevant literature and policies. The ultimate goal is to provide evidence-based recommendations to increase female participation rates in sectors like wholesale and retail trade, transport, e-commerce, and agriculture.

