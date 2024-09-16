MelBet and Trinbago Knight Riders Extend Successful Partnership to Elevate Fan Experiences

MelBet and the Trinbago Knight Riders have confirmed the extension of their partnership, a collaboration that has already shown immense success in the real-money gaming segment and the cricketing world.

The agreement, featuring prominent logo placements on the team's jerseys and across social media, aims to enhance fan experiences through interactive promotions and prize giveaways.

The long-standing relationship has contributed to memorable seasons and looks forward to continued success and engagement in the cricket arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)