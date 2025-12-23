Left Menu

Bihar Government Boosts Police Force with 31 IPS Promotions

The Bihar government has announced the promotion of 31 Indian Police Service officers, effective January 2026. Kundan Krishnan has been elevated to Director General of Police. Eight from the 2008 batch were promoted to Inspector General, while 22 from the 2012 batch advanced to Deputy Inspector General.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:28 IST
Bihar Government Boosts Police Force with 31 IPS Promotions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the Bihar government has announced the promotion of 31 IPS officers, effective from January 1, 2026, according to a notification issued by the Home Department on Tuesday.

Kundan Krishnan, a seasoned officer from the 1994 batch, ascends to the post of Director General of Police, up from Additional Director General.

Meanwhile, eight officers from the 2008 cadre, including DIGs like Kim and Nitasha Guriya, received promotions to Inspector General, with 22 officers from the 2012 batch moving up to Deputy Inspector General. These promotions do not alter current postings, the notification noted.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025