Bihar Government Boosts Police Force with 31 IPS Promotions
The Bihar government has announced the promotion of 31 Indian Police Service officers, effective January 2026. Kundan Krishnan has been elevated to Director General of Police. Eight from the 2008 batch were promoted to Inspector General, while 22 from the 2012 batch advanced to Deputy Inspector General.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, the Bihar government has announced the promotion of 31 IPS officers, effective from January 1, 2026, according to a notification issued by the Home Department on Tuesday.
Kundan Krishnan, a seasoned officer from the 1994 batch, ascends to the post of Director General of Police, up from Additional Director General.
Meanwhile, eight officers from the 2008 cadre, including DIGs like Kim and Nitasha Guriya, received promotions to Inspector General, with 22 officers from the 2012 batch moving up to Deputy Inspector General. These promotions do not alter current postings, the notification noted.