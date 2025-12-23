Bihar Government Boosts Police Force with 31 IPS Promotions

In a strategic move, the Bihar government has announced the promotion of 31 IPS officers, effective from January 1, 2026, according to a notification issued by the Home Department on Tuesday.

Kundan Krishnan, a seasoned officer from the 1994 batch, ascends to the post of Director General of Police, up from Additional Director General.

Meanwhile, eight officers from the 2008 cadre, including DIGs like Kim and Nitasha Guriya, received promotions to Inspector General, with 22 officers from the 2012 batch moving up to Deputy Inspector General. These promotions do not alter current postings, the notification noted.