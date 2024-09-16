Left Menu

Olympic Medallists Announce Wrestling Champions Super League Amid Federation's Resistance

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Aman Sehrawat, along with Geeta Phogat, announced the launch of the Wrestling Champions Super League (WCSL) to support budding wrestlers. Despite their enthusiasm, the national federation has refused to endorse the initiative. The league aims to create a sustained high-performance culture in Indian wrestling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Aman Sehrawat, along with former world championship bronze-winner Geeta Phogat, announced on Monday the soon-to-be-launched Wrestling Champions Super League (WCSL), aimed at nurturing the country's budding wrestlers. However, the national wrestling federation has declined to sanction the initiative.

Sakshi Malik, who was instrumental in the wrestlers' protest against the ousted Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has distanced herself from fellow protestors Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat after they joined Congress ahead of the Haryana assembly elections.

Despite the lack of federation support, Phogat remains optimistic. She emphasized the importance of player-operated initiatives, hoping that endorsements from the federation and government could still materialize. The WCSL aims to offer international exposure and create a sustained high-performance culture in Indian wrestling.

