Awakening Public Consciousness for Women's Empowerment

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the empowerment of women as pivotal for national strength at the News18 SheShakti Summit - 2024. She highlighted the need for societal change to eradicate deep-rooted social prejudices and ensure women's safety and dignity. The summit showcased women's transformative impact across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:12 IST
Emphasizing that the nation's true strength lies in women's empowerment, President Droupadi Murmu urged for a societal awakening to bolster respect for women and ensure their safety.

In a video message at the News18 SheShakti Summit - 2024, President Murmu acknowledged existing strict laws on women's safety. However, she lamented the persisting feelings of insecurity among women due to deep-seated social conservatism.

The SheShakti Summit, themed 'Breaking Barriers', brought together pioneers from diverse fields to discuss women's role in redefining success and driving transformative change, highlighting their contributions to India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

