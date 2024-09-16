Awakening Public Consciousness for Women's Empowerment

Emphasizing that the nation's true strength lies in women's empowerment, President Droupadi Murmu urged for a societal awakening to bolster respect for women and ensure their safety.

In a video message at the News18 SheShakti Summit - 2024, President Murmu acknowledged existing strict laws on women's safety. However, she lamented the persisting feelings of insecurity among women due to deep-seated social conservatism.

The SheShakti Summit, themed 'Breaking Barriers', brought together pioneers from diverse fields to discuss women's role in redefining success and driving transformative change, highlighting their contributions to India's progress.

