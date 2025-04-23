Canada’s Elimination of Minister for Women and Gender Equality Sparks Global Alarm

United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Reem Alsalem, has expressed serious concern over the Canadian Government’s decision to eliminate the position of Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth in its latest cabinet reshuffle. The move, part of a broader reorganization announced on 14 March 2025, has been met with sharp criticism from human rights advocates, civil society organizations, and international observers.

Cabinet Restructure Sparks Controversy

The 30th Cabinet of Canada, introduced earlier this year, marked a significant shift in policy orientation. The government, citing economic constraints, opted to consolidate several ministerial roles. Among the most notable changes was the absorption of the women and gender equality portfolio into broader departments, effectively removing a standalone ministerial position dedicated to advancing the rights of women and girls.

This decision comes at a time when Canada has been internationally recognized for its leadership on gender equality issues, particularly through initiatives such as the Feminist International Assistance Policy, the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, and recent participation in international frameworks including the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and the Belém do Pará Convention.

UN Rapporteur Raises Red Flag

Alsalem condemned the restructuring, warning it could significantly roll back progress made over decades. “The elimination of this dedicated ministerial role is deeply troubling and risks setting a negative global precedent,” she stated. She emphasized that dismantling such a role jeopardizes Canada’s credibility and long-standing commitments to gender equality on the international stage.

She further pointed out that this decision is not just symbolic—it could have concrete and adverse implications, especially for those most vulnerable. “This restructuring is likely to disproportionately impact women and girls from marginalized communities, including Indigenous women, Black women, migrants, and persons with disabilities, all of whom face elevated levels of violence, economic hardship, and social exclusion,” Alsalem added.

Call for Immediate Remediation

Alsalem urged the Canadian government to reconsider its approach and reinstate a dedicated ministerial role to oversee women’s and gender equality issues. “Dedicated leadership and ring-fenced funding are essential to achieving the goals laid out in Canada's own gender equality policies,” she said. She called on the federal administration to clarify how it plans to prevent backsliding and ensure that gender equality remains a priority within its consolidated governance structure.

“If this decision is maintained, Canada must provide transparent measures outlining how it will mitigate the negative impacts on women and girls and uphold its national and international obligations,” she concluded.

Civil Society Responds

The move has also sparked widespread backlash from civil society groups and women’s rights organizations within Canada. Groups argue that dedicated institutions and leadership are non-negotiable when tackling entrenched issues like gender-based violence, unequal access to economic opportunities, and reproductive rights.

A coalition of advocacy organizations issued a joint statement condemning the decision and urging Parliament to reinstate the ministerial role to ensure that gender issues are not sidelined in broader policy discussions.

What Lies Ahead

As international scrutiny intensifies, the Canadian government faces growing pressure to uphold its global commitments and maintain its reputation as a leader in gender equality. Whether it will respond to the calls from the UN and civil society remains to be seen, but the spotlight is now firmly on Ottawa’s next steps.

Alsalem confirmed that she has been in formal communication with the Canadian authorities and expects further dialogue in the coming weeks.