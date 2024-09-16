Left Menu

Telangana Ramps Up Security for Ganesh Idol Immersion

The Telangana government has implemented extensive arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols concluding the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the preparations, emphasizing security and supervision measures. Approximately 25,000 police personnel and 733 CCTV cameras will ensure smooth proceedings, with 15,000 GHMC personnel facilitating the event.

Updated: 16-09-2024 22:50 IST
Telangana Ramps Up Security for Ganesh Idol Immersion
The Telangana government has put in place extensive measures for the immersion of thousands of Ganesh idols, following the culmination of the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on Tuesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with senior officials, including the police, to ensure special supervision at notable locations such as the Tank Bund of Hussain Sagar lake and other water bodies, as stated in a government release.

Reddy emphasized the need for heightened focus on sensitive areas and underscored the importance of the event proceeding smoothly. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 733 CCTV cameras will oversee the event, while approximately 25,000 police personnel will be deployed for security reasons.

An estimated one lakh idols have been erected this year in Hyderabad. GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata announced that 15,000 personnel, including those in sanitation and engineering, will operate in three shifts around the clock to manage the immersion event. A total of 468 cranes have been prepared for the task.

A highlight of the immersion will be the 70-foot idol at the famous Khairatabad pandal. Additionally, Hyderabad city police are preparing for events commemorating the merger of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

The state government will host 'praja palana dinotsavam' (celebration of people's governance day) to mark the occasion, while the Union Government will organize a separate event, 'Hyderabad Liberation Day.'

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

