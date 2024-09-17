Mumbai Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Traditional Processions

Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra began the immersion processions for Lord Ganesh idols on Tuesday morning, signaling the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Tight security and fanfare marked the event, especially in Mumbai's Lalbaug area, known for its grand celebrations. The Lalbaugcha Raja idol's procession, a highlight of the festival, is set to begin soon.

Devotees thronged the streets, particularly the main road to Girgaon beach, eager to see the elaborately adorned idols one last time before their immersion. Major sites like Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, and more will witness thousands of household and public idols being immersed.

Over 24,000 police personnel, including the State Reserve Police Force and Quick Response Teams, were deployed to ensure security. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also taken extensive measures, including setting up control rooms, lifeguard deployments, and eco-friendly initiatives like a QR code system for artificial ponds.

(With inputs from agencies.)