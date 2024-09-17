Ram Kapoor: Roles that Matter in TV, Film, and OTT

In a recent interview, veteran actor Ram Kapoor revealed that industry insiders now offer him only substantial roles, knowing he prefers quality over mere financial gain. Kapoor, recognized for his work across television, films, and OTT platforms, affirmed that he feels fortunate to be considered for such roles.

'People respect me enough to only approach me with meaningful projects. They know I would rather stay home for months than take on trivial work. When I do commit, I ensure it's something that makes an impact,' Kapoor shared with PTI.

The 51-year-old actor credits his lasting career to a fortunate blend of talent and luck, bolstered by a firm foundation in method acting from his training in the US. Kapoor also highlighted the importance of respect and professionalism for a sustained career.

'No actor can succeed without luck, but you must be proficient in your craft as well. My method acting training in the US has been indispensable. Additionally, maintaining a respectful and professional demeanor is crucial for longevity,' Kapoor added.

From his recent web series "Khalbali Records" to upcoming projects with stars like Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapoor continually seeks roles that resonate with him and his audience.

