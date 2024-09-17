Left Menu

Anjini Dhawan Debuts in 'Binny And Family': A Warm and Welcoming Experience

Newcomer Anjini Dhawan described her debut film 'Binny And Family' as a dream come true, sharing screen space with industry veteran Pankaj Kapur. As the titular character, she expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and valuable learning experience from seasoned actors. The film is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:44 IST
Newcomer Anjini Dhawan has described her debut film 'Binny And Family' as a dream come true, especially sharing screen space with industry veteran Pankaj Kapur.

Dhawan, who is the granddaughter of actor Anil Dhawan and niece of Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, plays the titular role of Binny in this intergenerational family drama set to release this Friday.

Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, the film also stars Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar. Dhawan said she felt blessed to begin her career working with experienced actors who provided a warm, welcoming, and educative environment.

Playing the granddaughter to Kapur in the movie, Dhawan noted that she was initially anxious but found Kapur's cues to be as good as his performance, which significantly elevated her own.

In her words, "Pankaj ji is such a legendary actor, but he made me so comfortable on set."

Reflecting on her role and the pressure of playing a titular character in her debut, she expressed a mix of nerves and excitement but remained grateful for the opportunity.

The actress shared that her character is a relatable 18-year-old facing common generational conflicts, adding personal touches from her own life to the role.

On advice from family members, she noted their emphasis on being prepared and honest in her performance.

When it comes to social media, Dhawan acknowledged its importance, though she emphasized that talent, not followers, earns one a role in the industry.

Looking forward, Dhawan is keen on exploring various genres, hinting at a possible interest in action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

