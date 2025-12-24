Elusive Tenant Nabbed: Two-Year Fugitive Hunt Ends in Arrest

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have arrested a 35-year-old tenant, Irfan, who evaded arrest for nearly two years after allegedly assaulting his landlords over a rental dispute.

Authorities tracked him down to his native place in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, after extensive surveillance and intelligence operations. The assault, which took place on February 29, 2024, saw the landlords demanding overdue rent from Irfan, after which he and his associates reportedly attacked them.

Irfan, who has previously worked as a driver in both Delhi and Qatar, has admitted to the charges during interrogation. Legal proceedings are now underway as police tie up loose ends in this complex case.

(With inputs from agencies.)