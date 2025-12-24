Left Menu

Elusive Tenant Nabbed: Two-Year Fugitive Hunt Ends in Arrest

Irfan, a 35-year-old man, was arrested after evading authorities for two years following an alleged assault on his landlords in Delhi's Jamia Nagar over rent disputes. He was located in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur thanks to police surveillance, and confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:38 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have arrested a 35-year-old tenant, Irfan, who evaded arrest for nearly two years after allegedly assaulting his landlords over a rental dispute.

Authorities tracked him down to his native place in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, after extensive surveillance and intelligence operations. The assault, which took place on February 29, 2024, saw the landlords demanding overdue rent from Irfan, after which he and his associates reportedly attacked them.

Irfan, who has previously worked as a driver in both Delhi and Qatar, has admitted to the charges during interrogation. Legal proceedings are now underway as police tie up loose ends in this complex case.

