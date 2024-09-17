Shocking Case: French Man Allegedly Drugged Wife for Rape

Dominique Pelicot, a 71-year-old man accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of men to rape her over nearly a decade, is testifying in court on Tuesday in southern France. The case has shocked the nation.

Pelicot faces a potential 20-year prison sentence if convicted. Previously, he confessed to investigators, but his court testimony is anticipated to be crucial for the judges to determine the fate of about 50 other men on trial alongside him, all charged with raping Gisele Pelicot.

Gisele Pelicot, who has waived her anonymity to draw attention to sexual violence, will speak in court following her ex-husband's testimony. Her bravery has made her a symbol of the fight against sexual violence in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)