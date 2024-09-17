Left Menu

Thriller 'Ghaath' Set for Cinematic Release

Filmmaker Chhatrapal Ninawe's debut movie 'Ghaath' is set to release in Indian theatres on September 27. The Marathi film, starring Jitendra Joshi, Milind Shinde, and others, is a gripping thriller set in Maoist-occupied jungles. It premiered at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

Filmmaker Chhatrapal Ninawe's directorial debut 'Ghaath' is scheduled for release in Indian theatres on September 27.

The Marathi film features a star-studded cast including Jitendra Joshi, Milind Shinde, Suruchi Adarkar, Dhananjay Mandaokar, and Janardan Kadam. 'Ghaath', translated as 'Ambush', is produced by Shiladitya Bora's Platoon One and Manish Mundra's Drishyam Films, alongside Milapsinh Jadeja, Sanyukta Gupta, and Kunal Kumar. The film is billed as a slow-burn thriller set on the fringes of India's jungles occupied by Maoist rebels.

Ninawe described the film as a thrilling exploration of trust and betrayal. 'The characters are shaped by their surroundings—constantly navigating moral dilemmas and survival instincts. I'm excited to finally bring this story to Indian audiences, and I believe its gripping narrative and layered characters resonate with viewers from all walks of life. 'Ghaath' invites you to experience a world which is very real - where trust is rare and survival comes at a price,' the director stated.

Producer Shiladitya Bora compared 'Ghaath' to a diamond in the rough and expressed hope that audiences will appreciate it in cinema halls, where it comes alive. The 124-minute crime thriller had its world premiere at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival in the Panorama section.

(With inputs from agencies.)

