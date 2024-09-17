Breaking Gender Norms: Nrityesvara Festival Showcases Male Indian Classical Dancers

The upcoming Nrityesvara Festival, orchestrated by the Centre for Cultural Studies and Development (CCSD), is set to spotlight male Indian classical dancers and confront existing gender biases within the ancient art form. Scheduled for September 22 at Triveni Kala Sangam, the festival aims to provide a platform for both budding and established male dancers.

The event will feature renowned artists such as Gururaju N from Bengaluru, Krishnendu Saha from Udaipur, and Vishavdeep from Delhi. In addition to performances, the festival will host a seminar on 'The challenges faced by male artists and how to dismantle gender binaries,' addressing the broader issues male performers encounter.

Paulami Guha, an Odissi veteran and founder member of CCSD, emphasized the struggles male dancers face in India due to preconceived notions about classical dance being women-centric. She urged society to shed outdated gender parameters and recognize the fluidity inherent in classical dance traditions. The Ministry of Culture backs the festival.

