Grand Ganesh Chaturthi Immersions in Telangana Draw Massive Crowds

Over one lakh Lord Ganesh idols in varying forms and sizes were immersed in water bodies, following the conclusion of nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, in Telangana. The capital city, Hyderabad, experienced festive fervor as organizers of Ganesh pandals took to the streets in motor vehicles since Tuesday morning, dancing to religious songs and drum beats for the immersion ceremony.

According to official sources, 1,02,510 idols were immersed in lakes and ponds, including those set up for the purpose by authorities within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Hussain Sagar lake, located in the heart of the city, witnessed thousands of footfalls as vehicles carrying Vinayaka idols queued for immersion.

The 70 ft-tall Ganesh idol from the famous Khairatabad pandal, a major highlight of the Telangana capital's festivities, was immersed in Hussain Sagar on Tuesday afternoon after arriving at the lake in a 'Shobha Yatra'. Another major attraction was the auction of 'laddus' offered as 'prasadam' in the pandals, with the famous Balapur pandal's laddu fetching Thirty lakh and one thousand rupees. Kolan Shankar Reddy, the successful bidder, dedicated the 'prasadam' to PM Narendra Modi.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the state government for idol immersions and processions. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who visited the Tank Bund of Hussain Sagar lake, instructed officials to work in coordination until the immersion process concluded. State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, DGP Jitender, and other officials conducted an aerial survey of the immersion routes, ensuring safety and order.

The Telangana Police reported on 'X' that the immersions statewide were peaceful, with DGP Jitender overseeing the process across districts. About 20,000 police personnel were deployed for bandobust duty in Hyderabad, and 468 cranes facilitated idol immersions. Traffic restrictions were enforced to ensure the smooth conduct of the 'visarjan' process, anticipated to continue until Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)