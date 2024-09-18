Left Menu

Divine Influences: Gambhir and Kohli's Shared Spiritual Strengths

India head coach Gautam Gambhir and star batter Virat Kohli share a spiritual bond. Both seek divine help in critical moments, revealing the depth of their faith. During a BCCI chat, Gambhir recalled how the 'Hanuman Chalisa' guided him in a crucial match, while Kohli chanted 'Om Namah Shivay' during his stellar performances down under.

Two iconic Delhiites, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli, share more than just their cricketing prowess; they draw inner strength from spirituality. In an unconventional chat, curated by the BCCI for its website, both revealed their faith in the divine as their steadfast anchor during intense cricketing duels.

Gambhir reminisced about his epic innings during a Test match against New Zealand in Napier, highlighting how chanting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' for two-and-a-half days helped him maintain his resolve. Similarly, Kohli illustrated how his devotion to Lord Shiva, encapsulated in chanting 'Om Namah Shivay,' kept him centered during his remarkable four centuries in Australia in 2014.

The conversation delved deeper into the role of spirituality in their lives, underscoring how these practices help them attain a focused zone, crucial for their on-field performances. Gambhir's partnership with cricket legends like Dravid, Tendulkar, and Laxman, backed by his spiritual focus, remains a testament to his extraordinary mental fortitude.

