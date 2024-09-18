15 Years of 'Wanted': Salman Khan's Iconic Action Thriller

Marking its 15th anniversary, the action thriller 'Wanted', starring Salman Khan, was celebrated for its contribution to the Hindi film industry.

The Hindi remake of the Telugu hit 'Pokiri', directed by Prabhu Deva, initially released on September 18, 2009, featuring a star-studded cast including Ayesha Takia, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Inder Kumar, and Vinod Khanna. This milestone was noted by producer Boney Kapoor, who highlighted the film's success in reviving single-screen theatres in an Instagram post.

'Wanted' not only showcased iconic music but also immortalized Salman's role as an undercover cop named Rajveer Shekhawat, securing his reputation as a Bollywood action star. Following 'Wanted', Khan released several other blockbusters, cementing his career in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)