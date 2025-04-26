Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Political Outrage and Calls for Action

The Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, has ignited political tensions. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh criticized the government for security failings and demanded firm action against those responsible. Opposition parties have united in support of the government's promised severe response.

During the Cabinet Committee on Security's (CCS) recent meeting, details of the attack were dissected. It was revealed that the attack followed successful elections and economic advancements in the region. The CCS condemned the attack and vowed to punish the attackers and their cross-border backers, also asserting plans to suspend aspects of the Indus Water Treaty.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted security lapses at an all-party meeting and emphasized the necessity of Prime Minister Modi's direct involvement. He pointed out that the large tourist presence warranted more robust security. In response, the government promised to enhance measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)