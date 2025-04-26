Left Menu

Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Political Outrage and Calls for Action

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticized security lapses, while opposition parties pledged support for government actions against perpetrators. Prime Minister Modi was urged to personally address the issue. Measures against cross-border terrorism were discussed at the CCS meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:46 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Political Outrage and Calls for Action
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, has ignited political tensions. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh criticized the government for security failings and demanded firm action against those responsible. Opposition parties have united in support of the government's promised severe response.

During the Cabinet Committee on Security's (CCS) recent meeting, details of the attack were dissected. It was revealed that the attack followed successful elections and economic advancements in the region. The CCS condemned the attack and vowed to punish the attackers and their cross-border backers, also asserting plans to suspend aspects of the Indus Water Treaty.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted security lapses at an all-party meeting and emphasized the necessity of Prime Minister Modi's direct involvement. He pointed out that the large tourist presence warranted more robust security. In response, the government promised to enhance measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025