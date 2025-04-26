A Call for Remembrance: Lighting Lamps for Terror Victims

In a heartfelt appeal, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar urged residents to light 26 lamps in a solemn tribute to the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Majumdar recorded a video message asking the people of West Bengal to gather on Sunday at 7 pm to pray. He emphasized that this gesture also extends to remembering the two Hindus killed in the Murshidabad violence earlier this month.

As Majumdar is also the Union Minister of State for Education, he highlighted the importance of this tribute by calling it an act of solidarity against terrorism, honoring those lost to violent extremism.

