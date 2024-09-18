Entertainment News: Big Names and Big Issues

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Tito Jackson, founding member of the popular Black American Motown group The Jackson 5, has passed away at the age of 70, his family announced. The Jackson 5, managed by their father Joe Jackson, produced several hits including 'I Want You Back' and 'ABC.'

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed two new laws to help actors and performers protect their digital likenesses from unauthorized use by AI in audio and visual productions, the governor's office stated.

Netflix addressed concerns over dramatisation in its mini-series 'Baby Reindeer,' confirming that while it is based on a true story, the show does include elements of dramatisation. The series tells the story of a bartender stalked by a customer, penned by comedian Richard Gadd.

Japan celebrated the record-breaking success of the period drama 'Shogun' at the Emmy Awards, where it claimed 18 awards, the most ever for a single drama season. The series won accolades for best drama and acting awards for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

Universal Music Group (UMG) forecasted annual core profit growth of over 10% until 2028, driven by higher subscription revenue and superfans of artists like Taylor Swift and BTS.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges in a Manhattan federal court. Prosecutors alleged that Combs used his fame to coerce women into sexual acts as part of a long-running scheme of sex trafficking and racketeering. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky denied bail.

A lawsuit claims Miley Cyrus copied Bruno Mars' song 'When I Was Your Man' for her hit 'Flowers.' Filed by Tempo Music Investments, the lawsuit alleges 'Flowers' duplicates elements of Mars' 2013 Billboard Hot 100 top hit.

