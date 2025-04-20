Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe
Three former senior advisers to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have been expelled from the Pentagon amidst a probe into information leaks. The advisers, along with other top military officials, have expressed disappointment over the lack of clarity regarding the charges against them.
In a wave of Pentagon controversies, three former senior advisers to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have been ousted amid an expansive probe into information leaks. The advisers were escorted from the Pentagon, facing what they describe as 'baseless attacks' on their character.
The affected advisers—Dan Caldwell, Colin Carroll, and Darin Selnick—voiced their disappointment through a joint statement. They criticized the investigation's opacity, stating they were unaware of the specific causes of the probe or whether it was still ongoing. Meanwhile, former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot resigned, with reports indicating that he was asked to do so.
The turmoil reflects ongoing tensions within the Pentagon that have punctuated the early days of the Trump administration. An atmosphere of scrutiny and upheaval persists, with recent firings of key military figures and edicts disrupting the institution's focus on diversity and inclusion.
