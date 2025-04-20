Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

In a wave of Pentagon controversies, three former senior advisers to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have been ousted amid an expansive probe into information leaks. The advisers were escorted from the Pentagon, facing what they describe as 'baseless attacks' on their character.

The affected advisers—Dan Caldwell, Colin Carroll, and Darin Selnick—voiced their disappointment through a joint statement. They criticized the investigation's opacity, stating they were unaware of the specific causes of the probe or whether it was still ongoing. Meanwhile, former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot resigned, with reports indicating that he was asked to do so.

The turmoil reflects ongoing tensions within the Pentagon that have punctuated the early days of the Trump administration. An atmosphere of scrutiny and upheaval persists, with recent firings of key military figures and edicts disrupting the institution's focus on diversity and inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)