UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

The UAE Floating Hospital, moored in Al Arish, Egypt, has welcomed a third group of Indonesian medical personnel. This contingent comprises 25 doctors and nurses who will work alongside their Emirati counterparts, enhancing the hospital's ability to treat complex medical cases.

Part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,' this collaboration highlights the robust partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Director of the UAE Floating Hospital, emphasized that this joint effort reflects the longstanding ties between the two nations, especially in supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Since opening on February 23, 2024, the floating hospital has played a vital role in delivering healthcare to those from the Gaza Strip. Equipped with 100 beds, state-of-the-art operating rooms, and a range of medical facilities, it has provided over 8,600 medical services, including 3,300 surgeries. The initiative exemplifies the UAE's dedication to international humanitarian support.

