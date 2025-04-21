Left Menu

HDFC Bank's Solar Parivartan: Illuminating Villages with Renewable Energy

HDFC Bank aims to empower 1,000 villages with renewable energy by 2025 through its CSR initiative Parivartan. The bank has installed over 61,655 solar streetlights and launched Solar Shiksha, an awareness program to educate on solar energy. The initiative enhances rural life and supports global clean energy acceleration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank announced its ambitious plan to empower 1,000 villages with access to clean and renewable energy solutions by 2025, as part of its Parivartan CSR initiative.

This effort aligns with Earth Day's theme, Our Power, Our Planet, emphasizing the need for faster global adoption of clean energy, according to the bank's statement.

The bank has already installed over 61,655 solar streetlights across 22 states and launched initiatives like Solar Shiksha to raise awareness about solar energy, tackling myths and informing communities about government schemes and subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

