Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

In a tragic incident on Saturday, an Israeli soldier lost his life, and several others were severely wounded in a Gaza attack. The assault occurred when a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at a patrol vehicle containing female combat soldiers, as reported by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

The attack, which happened at 12:58 p.m., targeted an unarmored military vehicle traveling on an 'administrative route' in the Beit Hanoun area. The RPG strike left three women combat reconnaissance fighters, including an officer, with serious injuries.

The IDF disclosed that the assailants emerged from a tunnel they had previously cleared. An earlier operation on Friday saw IDF forces place explosives in the tunnel to deter attacks, prompting retaliation from terrorists. During the ensuing rescue operation, an explosive device detonated under a rescue vehicle, killing Sergeant Major G'haleb Sliman al-Nasasra, a 35-year-old Bedouin, and seriously injuring two others. Helicopters were deployed to evacuate the wounded to hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)