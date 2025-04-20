UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Mohammed Hussein discussed enhancing bilateral ties during a meeting in Abu Dhabi. The talks focused on fostering regional stability and cooperation, with an invitation extended to attend the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant diplomatic engagement, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Mohammed Hussein, at Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Shati. The meeting revolved around broadening bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation to serve the interests of both nations.
The discussions also covered vital regional and international developments. A focal point was the emphasis on regional stability, peace, and cooperative ties, especially ahead of the highly anticipated Arab Summit in Baghdad on May 17. Sheikh Mohamed expressed his commitment to the progress and prosperity of Iraq and its people.
The meeting was attended by several prominent UAE officials, including Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, highlighting the importance of the discussions. As Iraq extends an invitation to the upcoming summit, both countries reaffirm their dedication to fostering mutual growth and regional understanding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Stamp of Friendship: Celebrating 50 Years of India-Portugal Diplomatic Relations
India and Portugal Celebrate 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations
Diplomatic Relations Reset: U.S. and Russia in Talks to Normalize Missions
Strengthening Indo-Italian Diplomatic Relations: A High-Profile Visit
Russia Lifts Taliban Ban: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Relations