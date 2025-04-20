UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

In a significant diplomatic engagement, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Mohammed Hussein, at Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Shati. The meeting revolved around broadening bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation to serve the interests of both nations.

The discussions also covered vital regional and international developments. A focal point was the emphasis on regional stability, peace, and cooperative ties, especially ahead of the highly anticipated Arab Summit in Baghdad on May 17. Sheikh Mohamed expressed his commitment to the progress and prosperity of Iraq and its people.

The meeting was attended by several prominent UAE officials, including Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, highlighting the importance of the discussions. As Iraq extends an invitation to the upcoming summit, both countries reaffirm their dedication to fostering mutual growth and regional understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)