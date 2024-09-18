Left Menu

Journalists Demand Action Against Congress Misconduct in the US

A group of journalists has called on Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to address the alleged misbehavior of Congress functionaries towards a mediaperson in the US during Rahul Gandhi's visit. The Press Council of India will investigate the matter. The National Press Club highlighted potential violations of First Amendment rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 19:01 IST
Journalists Demand Action Against Congress Misconduct in the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent appeal, journalists requested Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to address the alleged misconduct by Congress functionaries towards a mediaperson in the US during Rahul Gandhi's recent visit.

Minister Vaishnaw has pledged to escalate the memorandum to the Press Council of India for thorough investigation.

The incident involved 'India Today' correspondent Rohit Sharma, who claimed that Congress workers assaulted him and forced him to delete an interview with Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda. The National Press Club of the US condemned the actions, citing potential First Amendment rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024