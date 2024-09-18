Journalists Demand Action Against Congress Misconduct in the US

In a recent appeal, journalists requested Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to address the alleged misconduct by Congress functionaries towards a mediaperson in the US during Rahul Gandhi's recent visit.

Minister Vaishnaw has pledged to escalate the memorandum to the Press Council of India for thorough investigation.

The incident involved 'India Today' correspondent Rohit Sharma, who claimed that Congress workers assaulted him and forced him to delete an interview with Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda. The National Press Club of the US condemned the actions, citing potential First Amendment rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)