Journalists Demand Action Against Congress Misconduct in the US
A group of journalists has called on Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to address the alleged misbehavior of Congress functionaries towards a mediaperson in the US during Rahul Gandhi's visit. The Press Council of India will investigate the matter. The National Press Club highlighted potential violations of First Amendment rights.
- Country:
- India
In a recent appeal, journalists requested Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to address the alleged misconduct by Congress functionaries towards a mediaperson in the US during Rahul Gandhi's recent visit.
Minister Vaishnaw has pledged to escalate the memorandum to the Press Council of India for thorough investigation.
The incident involved 'India Today' correspondent Rohit Sharma, who claimed that Congress workers assaulted him and forced him to delete an interview with Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda. The National Press Club of the US condemned the actions, citing potential First Amendment rights violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Political Dynamics: Hemant Soren Meets Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Assembly Polls
AAP Welcomes Rahul Gandhi’s Statement on Haryana Poll Alliance: Decision Pending
Farooq Abdullah & Rahul Gandhi Back J&K Statehood, Call Alliance a Necessity
A Midday Update: Wrestling Stars Meet Rahul Gandhi, President Murmu's Inauguration, And More
Sam Pitroda Praises Rahul Gandhi as Future Leader and Strategist