Gisele Pelicot Demands Justice Amid Shocking French Rape Trial

Gisele Pelicot, who was drugged and raped by dozens of men orchestrated by her husband, called the perpetrators 'degenerates' during a courtroom hearing. The trial in Avignon, France involves Dominique Pelicot and 50 men and has provoked widespread protests supporting Gisele, who symbolizes resistance against sexual violence.

Updated: 18-09-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a harrowing courtroom session in Avignon, France, Gisele Pelicot denounced the men accused of raping her, calling them 'degenerates.' The case involves her former husband, Dominique Pelicot, and 50 other men, and has sparked international outrage and protests in support of Gisele, a figure of the fight against sexual violence.

Gisele Pelicot recounted the traumatic abuse she suffered, dismissing claims by some defense lawyers that she was aware of the assaults. 'They're trying to trap me with these photos,' she said, insisting she never consented to any sexual activity. Her ex-husband, who photographed the acts, tearfully asked for forgiveness but acknowledged his guilt.

The trial highlighted not only Gisele's ordeal but also broader issues of sexual violence, with her daughter Caroline campaigning against drug-induced sexual assault. Supporters were allowed to applaud Gisele as she exited the courtroom, underscoring the emotional and social impact of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

