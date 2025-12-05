Shein's Legal Battle Over Marketplace: French Court Hearing Highlights Safety Concerns

Lawyers representing Shein, a prominent Chinese online platform, are scheduled to appear in a Paris court for proceedings concerning the French government's call to suspend the company's website. This comes in the wake of illegal items, specifically childlike sex dolls and banned weapons, being discovered on Shein's marketplace.

The discovery prompted Shein to disable its marketplace in France on November 5. However, the business's primary site, which offers Shein-branded apparel, remains operational. The French authorities are advocating for at least a three-month suspension, insisting Shein demonstrate compliance with legal standards, leveraging Article 6.3 of France's digital economy law.

The legal proceedings also include major internet service providers who have been asked to cooperate in blocking access to Shein's site. As EU laws scrutinize the specifics of online content, broader concerns regarding consumer safety and product legality are being highlighted. Parallel to this, U.S. authorities are investigating Shein for possible breaches involving labor practices and product safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)