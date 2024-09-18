Pakistani Film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to Debut in Indian Theatres

The 2022 Pakistani blockbuster 'The Legend of Maula Jatt,' starring renowned actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is poised to make its debut in Indian theatres. The film's director, Bilal Lashari, alongside Mahira, announced this milestone via their official Instagram accounts.

"Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct! Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan! Now, I can't wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labor of love," Lashari wrote. Enthusiastically, Mahira shared the film's poster on her Instagram Story, adding, "lets go."

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is set to become the first Pakistani film to release in India in over a decade. It remakes the classic Pakistani film 'Maula Jatt,' focusing on the fierce rivalry between Noori Natt, a brutal gang leader portrayed by Hamza Ali Abbasi, and the local hero Maula Jatt, played by Fawad Khan.

The decision has thrilled fans, who have long awaited the opportunity to see a Pakistani project on the big screen in India. This event follows the ban on Pakistani artists working in India, which was enacted post the 2016 Uri terror attack and later dismissed by the Supreme Court in November 2023.

Both Fawad and Mahira have previously contributed to Indian cinema. Fawad was featured in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Khoobsurat', while Mahira debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'.

(With inputs from agencies.)