Guantanamo Bay: A Costly Haven for Cuban Migrants

The U.S. government has transferred 22 Cuban migrants to its naval base at Guantanamo Bay, for deportation, according to a report by the New York Times. This action marks the first such transfer since President Donald Trump began his second term.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detained around 730 men at the base this year. The cost for housing these migrants at Guantanamo Bay stands at approximately $100,000 per day for each detainee, as noted by U.S. Senator Gary Peters during a hearing in May.

The White House has proposed a substantial increase in funding for immigration enforcement, aligning with Trump's ambitious target of executing mass deportations throughout his term.

(With inputs from agencies.)