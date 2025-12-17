Guantanamo Bay: A Costly Haven for Cuban Migrants
The U.S. government has transferred 22 Cuban migrants to Guantanamo Bay for deportation. This marks the first transfer since Trump's second term began. The naval base is currently holding about 730 migrants and costs a significant amount per day, highlighting the administration's focus on immigration enforcement.
The U.S. government has transferred 22 Cuban migrants to its naval base at Guantanamo Bay, for deportation, according to a report by the New York Times. This action marks the first such transfer since President Donald Trump began his second term.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detained around 730 men at the base this year. The cost for housing these migrants at Guantanamo Bay stands at approximately $100,000 per day for each detainee, as noted by U.S. Senator Gary Peters during a hearing in May.
The White House has proposed a substantial increase in funding for immigration enforcement, aligning with Trump's ambitious target of executing mass deportations throughout his term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
