Stone Pelting Disrupts Ganesh Idol Procession in Maharashtra

Unidentified individuals threw stones at a Ganesh idol procession in Akot city, Maharashtra, injuring several people including police personnel. The incident prompted police to call in reinforcements and detain 68 individuals. The situation is reported to be under control now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified persons hurled stones at a Ganesh idol procession in Akot city in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on Wednesday, leaving some police personnel and others injured, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Nandipeth area at 4 PM, prompting police to bring in reinforcements to control the situation.

Police detained 68 individuals for allegedly throwing stones, and the process of registering a case is underway, according to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anmol Mittal.

He said injured people were admitted to the rural hospital, and security was stepped up by police in sensitive areas.

''The situation is under control now,'' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

