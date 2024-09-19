Kareena Kapoor Khan Launches Film Festival Amid Family Revelations

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan launched a film festival named after her on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, the 'Jab We Met' star opened up about her personal and professional lives.

Addressing whether her son Taimur Ali Khan knows about the festival, Kareena humorously noted, 'Right now, they (Taimur and Jeh) are too young to understand these things. He has a clue because of the paparazzi chasing.' She told him, 'No, you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven't done anything.' She added, 'But right now in his mind it is only football. I hope he will watch some of my films someday.'

Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2016 after falling in love on the sets of the film Tashan (2008). The couple has two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh, with whom he shares two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. (ANI)

