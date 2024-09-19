Epic Saga 'Kanguva' to Premiere on November 14
'Kanguva,' a Tamil fantasy movie starring Suriya, is set for a November 14 release. Initially scheduled for October 10, it avoids a clash with Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan.' Directed by Siva and produced by UV Creations and Studio Green, it features music by DSP and stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.
Tamil fantasy movie 'Kanguva,' featuring Suriya, is now set to hit theaters on November 14, steering clear of a box office showdown with Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan.'
Described as a 'mighty valiant saga,' the movie directed by Siva was initially scheduled for October 10, coinciding with 'Vettaiyan.'
'Kanguva,' backed by UV Creations and Studio Green, also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Studio Green announced the new release date on Instagram, sharing a motion poster captioned, 'The Battle of Pride and Glory, for the World to Witness. #Kanguva's mighty reign storms screens from 14-11-24 #KanguvaFromNov14.'
With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, 'Kanguva' is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati. The film's music is composed by DSP, known for his work in 'Pushpa: The Rise.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
