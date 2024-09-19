President Murmu Lauds Cleanliness Efforts, Calls for a Clean, Healthy, and Developed Nation
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of cleanliness for the nation's health and development. Speaking at the Safai Mitra Sammelan in Ujjain, she praised Indore and Bhopal for their cleanliness, highlighted the Swachh Bharat Mission's impact, and urged citizens to contribute to maintaining a clean and healthy environment.
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized on Thursday that cleanliness is pivotal for India's health and development. She appealed to citizens to contribute actively to this cause.
Speaking at the Safai Mitra Sammelan in Ujjain, Murmu lauded Madhya Pradesh's Indore for leading the cleanliness survey for the seventh consecutive time and Bhopal for being the cleanest state capital. She honored sanitation workers, highlighting their crucial role.
Murmu also noted the Swachh Bharat Mission's decade-long impact, promoting cleanliness awareness and altering public behavior. Additionally, she applauded the government's efforts in providing school toilets for girls, boosting literacy. She also inaugurated the Ujjain-Indore six-lane road and planted trees in Indore.
