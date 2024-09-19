Left Menu

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Plea to Fans: Preserve the Experience of 'Coolie'

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has urged fans not to share any footage from his upcoming movie 'Coolie' to avoid spoiling the overall experience. His remarks came after a video clip featuring Nagarjuna surfaced online. Kanagaraj emphasized the hard work put into the film and requested fans' cooperation.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has made a heartfelt appeal to his fans, asking them to refrain from sharing any footage from his highly-anticipated action thriller 'Coolie'.

The director's plea follows the unauthorized release of a video featuring Telugu star Nagarjuna from the pan-India movie, which is still under production, on social media.

Kanagaraj, famed for his work on 'Vikram' and 'Leo,' expressed his dismay in an X post on Wednesday night. He cited that 'Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording.' The filmmaker emphasized the importance of preserving the film-watching experience and urged fans not to engage in such practices. Scheduled for release next year, 'Coolie' also features Rajinikanth and includes music by Anirudh Ravichander. The stunts are being choreographed by the acclaimed duo Anbariv.

