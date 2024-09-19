Left Menu

Moo Deng: Thailand's Viral Baby Hippo Takes Social Media by Storm

Just a month after her debut on Facebook, Moo Deng, the adorable baby hippo from Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has become an international sensation. Her endearing antics have drawn thousands of visitors and inspired social media memes. The zoo has started patenting her image to support animal welfare programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chonburi | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:21 IST
Moo Deng: Thailand's Viral Baby Hippo Takes Social Media by Storm

In just a month, Thailand's adorable baby hippo Moo Deng has become an unstoppable sensation on both domestic and international social media.

Zookeeper Atthapon Nundee never anticipated the global fame that Khao Kheow Open Zoo's newborn pygmy hippo would achieve within weeks of her debut. The zoo, located about 100 kilometers southeast of Bangkok, has seen a surge in visitors eager to see Moo Deng's pudgy, animated antics in person.

Cars queued well before the zoo's opening hours, with visitors flocking to glimpse the baby hippo. Fans have coined her name through social media, and her skittish movements draw cheers from the crowd. Moo Deng's fame has also led to trademarking efforts to prevent commercial exploitation, with revenue aimed at enhancing animal welfare programs. Despite her popularity, Moo Deng faces some challenges, including mistreatment by visitors, prompting the zoo to install warning signs and plan a 24-hour live feed for remote fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024