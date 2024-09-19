Moo Deng: Thailand's Viral Baby Hippo Takes Social Media by Storm

In just a month, Thailand's adorable baby hippo Moo Deng has become an unstoppable sensation on both domestic and international social media.

Zookeeper Atthapon Nundee never anticipated the global fame that Khao Kheow Open Zoo's newborn pygmy hippo would achieve within weeks of her debut. The zoo, located about 100 kilometers southeast of Bangkok, has seen a surge in visitors eager to see Moo Deng's pudgy, animated antics in person.

Cars queued well before the zoo's opening hours, with visitors flocking to glimpse the baby hippo. Fans have coined her name through social media, and her skittish movements draw cheers from the crowd. Moo Deng's fame has also led to trademarking efforts to prevent commercial exploitation, with revenue aimed at enhancing animal welfare programs. Despite her popularity, Moo Deng faces some challenges, including mistreatment by visitors, prompting the zoo to install warning signs and plan a 24-hour live feed for remote fans.

