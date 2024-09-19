Manish Malhotra Unveils 'World Collection' at Harrods, Pioneering Indian Craftsmanship

Celebrity favourite designer Manish Malhotra has launched his highly anticipated 'World Collection' at Harrods London's exclusive Private Shopping Penthouse, marking a historic moment as the first Indian designer invited to the prestigious venue.

Malhotra's career spanning over three decades is symbolized in this exhibit, running from September 16 to September 29. His collection encompasses a blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship and modern design, featuring gowns, saree-gowns, and brocade jackets with intricate embroidery techniques such as zardozi, chikankari, and gota patti.

This collaboration aligns with the 175th anniversary of Harrods, celebrated with a special ensemble incorporating the store's iconic green. The showcase is a tribute to cultural confluence, bridging East and West, tradition and innovation, elevating Indian artistry to global fashion acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)