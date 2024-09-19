Reviving Romance: 'Taal' Returns to Indian Screens After 25 Years

Subhash Ghai's musical romance drama 'Taal', which recently marked 25 years since its premiere, is set to return to Indian cinema screens.

Featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor, the 1999 hit will be re-released on September 27.

Ghai, who also co-wrote, edited, and produced 'Taal', expressed his delight at bringing the film back to the big screen for its 25th anniversary. 'With the re-release, I'm thrilled that audiences can experience 'Taal' again, reliving its magic,' the veteran filmmaker said.

Debuting on August 13, 1999, 'Taal' earned acclaim for its ensemble cast's performances, which included Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, Mita Vashisth, and Saurabh Shukla. The film, which was produced on a budget of Rs 15 crore, grossed over Rs 35 crore domestically and was deemed a 'semi hit' by Box Office India.

Integral to 'Taal's' success was its memorable soundtrack, crafted by lyricist Anand Bakshi and composer AR Rahman, featuring beloved tracks like 'Taal Se Taal Mila', 'Ishq Bina', and 'Nahin Saamne'.

''Taal'' will be re-released by Zee Studios, whose Chief Business Officer Umesh Bansal, stated, 'The re-release of 'Taal' is a celebration of Indian cinema's musical heritage. It's rare to find a film that resonates 25 years later, and we're excited to give audiences the chance to relive that magic.'

This re-release follows a recent trend, with classics like ''Maine Pyar Kiya'', ''Veer-Zaara'', and ''Padosan'' making their way back to theatres.

