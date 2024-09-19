Badshahcric Sponsors Exciting Zim Afro T10 League's 2nd Edition

Indian iGaming platform Badshahcric is set to sponsor the electrifying Zim Afro T10 League. The short-format league kicks off on September 21, 2024, with the championship game scheduled for September 29. Six franchises will battle it out in Harare, Zimbabwe, bringing thrill and excitement to cricket fans worldwide.

The T10 format offers maximum intensity, with Badshahcric aiming to deliver the best online betting experience for Indian cricket enthusiasts. Fans can now wager on their favorite teams and players, amplifying the excitement of the league. The partnership follows the successful first season in 2023.

This year's roster features six teams representing different cities, including newcomers NYS Lagos. The line-ups feature top international players, ensuring competitive matchups. Live streaming will be available on various platforms across countries, allowing global fans to catch every moment of the action-packed event.

(With inputs from agencies.)