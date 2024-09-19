Junior Doctors Allege Police Pressure During Protest at Swasthya Bhawan

Junior doctors protesting at Swasthya Bhawan on Thursday alleged that decorators were dismantling tents and removing bamboo shafts and pedestal fans from their protest site under police pressure.

The police dismissed these claims as unfounded, asserting no pressure had been applied to the decorators.

The protesting doctors stated that the decorators, who had previously volunteered items like tarpaulins, beds, and fans, began removing them around midnight, initially claiming they needed them for Durga Puja marquees but later admitting to police pressure.

A senior officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate refuted the allegations, encouraging the doctors to reach out if they faced any issues.

The second round of talks between the junior doctors and the West Bengal government concluded without resolving the ongoing RG Kar impasse, leading the doctors to continue their agitation and 'cease work'.

The doctors expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of written minutes from the meeting, despite verbal assurances from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)