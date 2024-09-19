Left Menu

Junior Doctors Allege Police Pressure During Protest at Swasthya Bhawan

Junior doctors protesting at Swasthya Bhawan alleged that decorators were removing tents and other equipment under police pressure. The police denied these claims. The decorators had previously donated these items, stating the need to use them for Durga Puja marquees. Talks between the doctors and the West Bengal government remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:09 IST
Junior Doctors Allege Police Pressure During Protest at Swasthya Bhawan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors protesting at Swasthya Bhawan on Thursday alleged that decorators were dismantling tents and removing bamboo shafts and pedestal fans from their protest site under police pressure.

The police dismissed these claims as unfounded, asserting no pressure had been applied to the decorators.

The protesting doctors stated that the decorators, who had previously volunteered items like tarpaulins, beds, and fans, began removing them around midnight, initially claiming they needed them for Durga Puja marquees but later admitting to police pressure.

A senior officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate refuted the allegations, encouraging the doctors to reach out if they faced any issues.

The second round of talks between the junior doctors and the West Bengal government concluded without resolving the ongoing RG Kar impasse, leading the doctors to continue their agitation and 'cease work'.

The doctors expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of written minutes from the meeting, despite verbal assurances from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024